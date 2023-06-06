Possible NXT spoiler, Viewership for Episode 1 of Dark Side of the Ring

– Via Colin Vassallo: Episode one of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring the subjects of Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, drew 147,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo. That was down from the season three finale which drew 154,000 viewers but same demo. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

– Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who are part of WWE’s NIL program, have hinted at a possible appearance or debut on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.