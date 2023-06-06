News for tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature the return of Ilja Dragunov, a #1 Contender Battle Royal, and more. Dragunov will be making his first appearance since the Last Man Standing win over Dijak at Battleground. The Battle Royal will determine the first challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Free agent Baron Corbin is also expected for tonight’s show after he attacked NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes last week. Free agent Mustafa Ali, who also arrived in NXT last week, will face Joe Gacy tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer

* Joe Gacy vs. Mustafa Ali

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers vs. Ava and The Dyad

* Battle Royal to determine the first challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton