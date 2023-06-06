Lynch and Stark advance to the MITB ladder match

Two more women qualified for the Money In The Bank ladder match in London following last night’s Monday Night Raw.

In the first qualifying match, Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville, even though Deville’s tag team partner Chelsea Green tried to interfere. In the second match, Zoey Stark defeated Natalya with the help of Trish Stratus to advance.

The two now join Zelina Vega in the ladder match, with more qualifying matches taking place this Friday, including Michin vs Bayley and Shotzi vs Iyo Sky.