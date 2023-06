NXT this week drew 607,000 viewers, up 29,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, which is also up 0.01 from the previous episode. This was the most-watched NXT since April 25. There are no chart available this week where the show landed in the 18-49 rankings.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)