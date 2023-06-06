Kamille celebrates two years as NWA Women’s Champion

Kamille has reached two years as NWA Women’s Champion.

The Brickhouse defeated Serena Deeb in June of 2021 to begin her dominant reign as champion. She most recently defended the title against Natalia Markova at the NWA Crockett Cup, her 36th successful defense. As of now there is no current challenger lined up to face Kamille in the future.

The champ took to Twitter to comment on this massive achievement. She writes, “Two years of title defenses. Two years of continuous growth. Two years of turning the Burke into the Brickhouse. Thank you all for being there for the ride.”

