First two matches officially announced for Forbidden Door 2023

New Japan Pro-Wrestling officially confirmed the first two matches for the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view…and they are big ones.

After appearing via video at the Dominion show, Bryan Danielson’s challenge to Kazuchika Okada has been accepted and the two will meet to see who the “real best wrestler in the world” is.

The second match will be NJPW United States champion Kenny Omega taking on Will Ospreay. This will be a rematch from their Wrestle Kingdom 17 match which Omega won.

A short press conference was held in the morning to announce these matches, with both Okada and Ospreay appearing.

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday, June 25, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.