Bron Breakker challenges Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker has challenged WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a title match.

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode saw Breakker attack Ilja Dragunov early in the show. After the Women’s Battle Royal main event, a NXT camera man caught up with Breakker in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. Breakker was asked about his attack on Dragunov, and this led to Breakker calling on Rollins to bring the WWE World Heavyweight Title to NXT.

WWE has not confirmed Breakker vs. Rollins as of this writing, and Rollins has not responded to the challenge. Below is footage from tonight’s show-closing segment: