The post-Double or Nothing Dynamite drew 923,000 viewers this week, up 77,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the most-watched episode of Dynamite since March 22. The show drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.03 from the previous show. There are no chart available this week where the show landed in the 18-49 rankings.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)