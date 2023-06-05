Video: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox react to NWA Crockett Cup win

Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox won the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup over the weekend, and the two reacted to the win in a new video. As reported last night, the two defeated Blunt Force Trauma in the finals of the tournament on Sunday’s show.

The NWA posted a new video where Murdoch and Knox celebrate their win backstage. Murdoch told Knox they believed in each other and they said they’re now in the history books, before Knox said that anyone in the NWA who wants to come for the Tag Team Champions has to come through them: