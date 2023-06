Two matches confirmed for NJPW Strong Independence Day

Two title matches have been officially confirmed for NJPW Strong Independence Day.

NJPW Strong makes its Japan debut with Independence Day events at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 5. Night one will see TJP & Francesco Akira defend their IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles against Clark Connors & Dan Moloney.

On night two, Eddie Kingston challenges KENTA for the Strong Openweight Championship.