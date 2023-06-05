Ronda Rousey on Stars on Mars starting tonight at 8PM on FOX

Current WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Ronda Rousey will be appearing weekly – or until she’s eliminated – on the new FOX reality series Stars on Mars which starts tonight at 8PM EST.

Stars on Mars will put 12 celebrities as they live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same “space station.” While onboard, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars and compete in missions to test both their brains and strength.

Joining Rousey are Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Adam Rippon, Tom Schwartz, Tinashe, Tallulah Willis, Natasha Leggero, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Ariel Winter, and Tallulah Willis.

William Shatner will be the show’s host.