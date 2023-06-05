Notes on Lacey Evans and Orange Cassidy

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Lacey Evans will not be receiving a push despite just making her return to WWE TV. She will be used as a heel but towards the bottom of the card.

– As previously noted, Sgt. Slaughter’s daughter called out WWE star Lacey Evans over her new drill instructor ring attire. In regards to the story, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following…

“Adding to the Lacey Evans / Sgt. Slaughter story… back in January WWE asked Sarge to appear in the Lacey return vignettes, where he would “teach” & pass down the Cobra Clutch. Slaughter adamantly denied any involvement.”

– In the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy had high praise for Orange Cassidy and called him one of the best wrestlers in the industry. He also spoke about Cassidy’s status as Tony Khan’s “go-to guy” in terms of being able to put him anywhere on the card. He sad that even if Cassidy didn’t have his gimmick and played a “normal wrestler”, he’d still have “amazing matches.”

He said:

“Orange Cassidy is tremendous. He’s at the top of the list when it comes to performers in AEW. He’s out there playing a character that is not easy to do, but he’s very committed to the gig. I can tell you how much I respect someone who does that because I did that as Broken Matt Hardy. The thing that attracts him to so many fans is the persona. It’s the whole Orange Cassidy shtick. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the industry right now. He has great confidence in knowing what he needs to do — to make the character excel, grow, and connect with people. In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker. [Taker] was like Vince’s go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There’s a crazy similarity there.“