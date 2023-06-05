New GCW World Champion Crowned at Cage of Survival 2

Blake Christian is your new GCW World Champion.

The AEW/ROH star defeated Masha Slamovich at this evening’s Cage of Survival 2 event after he cashed-in on the former champion similar to MITB cash-ins in WWE. Christian earned that right by winning the Grab The Brass Ring DLC ladder match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7. Slamovich had just retained over Rina Yamashita. Highlights from the event can be seen below.