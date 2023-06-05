LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a big pop. Fans begin singing Rollins’ theme as he struts to the ring.

Rollins shouts-out the locals and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. His first week as champion was a non-stop party but he wondered to himself, when was the last time the top title was defended on RAW? Nearly 2 years. Rollins thought that was too damn long, so he tweeted an Open Challenge and it was answered by The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest. Fans boo. Rollins is kind of psyched about tonight’s match. He goes on about being a fighting champion and says regardless of what you think of them, every one in The Judgment Day is that damn good, but tonight Rollins will show why they’re not him.

Rollins goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Priest and Finn Balor. Rollins wonders where Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley are. Priest says they have their own business to worry about, and Rollins should worry about Priest only. Rollins cracks jokes on just how close Priest and Balor are. Balor interrupts and says Priest will win the title tonight. Priest gives some praise to Rollins and says tonight he will not fail. Priest wants to make it clear – he doesn’t need help from Balor, Mysterio or Ripley.

Rollins appreciates the confidence but he knows one-on-one, Priest doesn’t stand a chance. Rollins calls on Priest to leave his crew in the back. Rollins takes another jab at Balor on the mic, angering him. Balor says Rollins doesn’t get to decide how this goes down… Priest interrupts Balor and accepts the stipulation. Priest says at the end of the night, he will be champion and Rollins will just have a short title reign. Rollins dismisses this and says his reign is already longer than Balor’s 24-hour reign. Rollins laughs and struts away. The music hits as the two sides look on.

– The announcers hype tonight’s RAW line-up.

Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch for the next Women’s Money In the Bank qualifying match. The pyro hits and she heads to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sonya Deville with Chelsea Green. We see video from earlier today with Deville talking about how she will win tonight. Deville and Green tell everyone to get ready because big changes are coming. The bell rings and Lynch tries to take advantage of Green being on the apron. Lynch attacks but Deville beats her down and unloads.

Deville with strikes and trash talking in the corner. Deville with a side slam and more offense to keep her down. Fans rally for Lynch and she finally makes a comeback with signature offense. Lynch with the Bexploder suplex. Lynch blocks a shot and hits a crossbody for 2.

The music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark to the stage. Deville grabs from behind to take advantage and they tangle. Lynch slams Deville for 2. Lynch stands tall for a breather now as we go to commercial with Stark and Stratus talking on the stage.

Back from the break and Deville hits a big superplex on Lynch for 2. Stratus and Stark are still on the stage while Green cheers from ringside. Lynch and Deville fight to their feet and unload with strikes. Deville goes to the floor but Lynch hits the baseball slide.

Lynch rolls Deville back in, but then Green drops Lynch with a kick. Deville covers for 2. Deville rocks Lynch but Lynch nails the enziguri. Lynch is sent to the apron and this time she knocks Green off, then unloads and destroys at ringside. Deville comes from behind but Lynch also takes her out. Lynch sends Green and Deville into the barrier, then brings Deville in for a close 2 count after more offense.

More back and forth. They tangle on the mat with close calls as Green tries to help Deville’s pin with leverage from the apron. Deville flies off the middle rope with a knee but Lynch catches her with a Man-Handle Slam for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, the music hits as Lynch stands tall. She joins Zelina Vega as confirmed Women’s MITB participants.

– Back from the break and we get a replay of Friday’s SmackDown show-closing segment with The Bloodline.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, asking about The Bloodline. Sami won’t say “told ya so” but it’s good to see The Usos do what they should’ve done months ago, and now we will have to just wait and see what Jey Uso does. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci show up. Kaiser says The Bloodline is not Sami and Owens’ problem, Imperium is their problem as long as they are champions. Owens interrupts and taunts Imperium. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER appears and says Owens has no discipline, so he will show him some. Owens says if GUNTHER has a problem with how he is, they can meet in the ring and GUNTHER can get his ass kicked.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

We go back to the ring and out comes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions – Kevin Owens with Sami Zayn. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a lengthy promo video for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. We go back to the ring and the announcers say the next non-title match was just made official. The music hits and out comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The bell rings and they go at it. GUNTHER holds Owens in the corner, then slams him into a headlock. They get up but GUNTHER runs over him with a big shoulder. Owens comes back and slaps GUNTHER. Owens unloads with offense, taking it to the corner now.

Owens charges but GUNTHER stops him in his tracks with a big boot, then launches him with a big German suplex. Owens goes to the floor for a breather but GUNTHER follows. Owens tries to fight GUNTHER off but GUNTHER delivers a boot to the chest, then sends Owens into the barrier.

GUNTHER slams Owens into the edge of the apron head-first, and Owens hits the floor in pain. GUNTHER returns to the apron, wipes his feet before entering, then stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens is kicking out of a close 2 count. We see how GUNTHER blocked a Swanton with his knees during the break. Sami rallies and Owens mounts offense now but GUNTHER scoop slams him and uses his boots to twist the neck to boos.

GUNTHER unloads to keep Owens down, then talks trash while grounding him there. Owens fights up and out but GUNTHER levels him with a big boot for 2. Owens mounts more quick offense but GUNTHER drops him again. GUNTHER keeps control and smacks Owens around now. Owens fights back but GUNTHER chops him down with ease.

GUNTHER taunts Sami, then applies the Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. GUNTHER then transitions into a Crossface and stops to drive elbows into Owens. Fans rally big time as Owens fights to his feet. GUNTHER just drops him with ease again. Owens blocks a suplex but so does GUNTHER. GUNTHER levels Owens with a lariat. GUNTHER with a short-arm lariat now. GUNTHER plays to the crowd to boos now. Sami rallies fans once again. Owens fights back and unloads. GUNTHER fights back and hits a big German suplex. Owens fights back with a German of his own and both are down now.

Owens and GUNTHER trade big strikes now. GUNTHER drops Owens and stomps the back of his neck. GUNTHER has words with Sami. GUNTHER toys around with Owens some but Owens comes back with superkicks into the corner. Owens with a corner cannonball for a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now but GUNTHER applies a Sleeper. Owens gets out but GUNTHER nails the big dropkick. They trade big offense now and Owens blocks the powerbomb. Owens ends up hitting a big Fisherman’s Buster from the top but GUNTHER kicks out at 2.

More brief back and forth now. Owens goes to the top but GUNTHER rocks him and hits a big superplex for 2. GUNTHER is frustrated. GUNTHER goes back to the top for the big splash but Owens gets his feet up. Owens goes right back to the top for the Swanton Bomb but GUNTHER kicks out and no one can believe it. Vinci goes to interfere but Sami stops him. Kaiser joins in but so does Owens to even the odds.

Kaiser ends up in the ring but Owens hits him with a kick and a Stunner. GUNTHER immediately rolls Owens up in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, GUNTHER stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Imperium regroups on the stage as GUNTHER yells at Owens about respect.

– Still to come, Cody Rhodes on MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy Kelley is backstage with Matt Riddle. Riddle is tired of seeing GUNTHER cheat every week and he wouldn’t be champion if it weren’t for Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Kaiser and Vinci show up, and Kaiser demands respect for The Ring General. This leads to words and swearing between Kaiser and Riddle. Riddle drops Kaiser and locks Vinci in an ankle lock, screaming out until officials show up to separate them.