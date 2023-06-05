Liv Morgan says she has a torn shoulder

During an appearance on UpUpDownDown, former Smackdown and Women’s Tag Team champion Liv Morgan said that she’s suffering from a torn shoulder.

Morgan said she would not miss playing against her fellow WWE Superstars, even with one or no shoulder. The live stream had the participation of The Usos, Bayley, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Mansoor, Matt Riddle, Zelina Vega, and former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze.

Morgan was taken off WWE television after she suffered the injury during a tag team match last month where she and Raquel Rodriguez were defending their gold against Damage CTRL. Her injury was worse than originally anticipated and that meant that the duo had to surrender the Women’s Tag Team titles.

Ironically enough, Dakota Kai was also injured in the same match, injuring her knee, which required surgery.