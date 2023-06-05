Bryan Danielson, Michale Cole, and Chris Hero notes

– While speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg threw huge praise at Michael Cole.

He said: “He’s still there today doing it man and doing it better — I’d say this is our generation’s Jim Ross … Michael Cole’s the deal. He’s the voice of the WWE, no doubt.”

– Bryan Danielson has a lot more booking influence in AEW than people think, reports the Wrestling Observer. His and Tony Khan’s thought process is said to be very similar and they bounce ideas off each other. For example, the Championship Friday Rampage was an idea Tony and Bryan came up with.

– Former WWE star Chris Hero has confirmed that he’s not retired from the wrestling business yet but was merely “inactive.” While he hasn’t wrestled since his WWE release in 2020, Hero recently confirmed he hasn’t hung up his boots yet. In a chat with Fightful Wrestling, Chris Hero revealed that he was currently inactive from in-ring competition but not retired. If I was retired there would have been some kind of a celebration, a ceremony, a festival. A week long, month long thing. No, I’m not retired. I’m currently inactive. I just can’t stay away from wrestling in any way. So as I bide my time and wait for the right thing to come back for and start having matches again, I have kept pretty active.