6/4/23 WWE house show results from Manchester, NH

– Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch defeated Bayley and Iyo Sky

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) defeated Matt Riddle / Shinsuke Nakamura / Damian Priest : GUNTHER gets the pinfall on Nakamura.

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya via submission.

– Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch : Butch Takes the Pinfall.

– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor after putting Balor through a table and applying the Cross Rhodes for the pinfall.

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) defeated Sheamus, getting the pinfall with his feet on the ropes for balance. Theory gets a post-match Brogue Kick for his efforts.

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) d The Viking Raiders: Erik and Ivar ( w/ Valhalla, who is ejected from ringside after attacking Owens )

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d The Miz

