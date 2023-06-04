Video: Lita works Hoodslam Wrestling independent event

Lita has not been seen on television since the April 10th edition of WWE RAW when she was attacked by a mystery assailant. Trish Stratus ended up taking Lita’s place in a women’s tag team title match with Becky Lynch only to turn against Becky after losing.

Amidst her time away from WWE, Lita made a surprise appearance for independent wrestling promotion Hoodslam in Oakland, CA on Friday night. Lita ended up getting in the ring and kicked Jack Cartwheel in the genitals. Lita also made an appearance for Hoodslam this past match.