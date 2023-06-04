Rollins defends the world heavyweight title, Natalya on her future

– At last night’s WWE Live Event which took place in White Plains, New York, Seth Rollins made his first World Heavyweight Championship defense by defeating The Miz. Rollins will once again be defending his title tomorrow night on Raw against Judgement Day’s Damian Priest.

Everyone singing The Visionary, The Revolutionary, WWE World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins' song last night at #WWEWhitePlains [ – @M_Johnson681]pic.twitter.com/gLEhU92uLS — Eddie | fan (@_Rollins_Utd) June 4, 2023

– While speaking with the Toronto Sun, Natalya revealed that she doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon but wants to wrestle her final match in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

She said:

“It’s like that perfect fairy tale ending. For me, I don’t know when my last day will be, and I have no intentions of retiring anytime soon, but if I could pick a place where I would have a last match per se, I don’t think there would be a place more perfect than Calgary and when and if that day comes — maybe I could put it out there to the wrestling gods — that that’s the place that I would like to celebrate the ending of my career.”