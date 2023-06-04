Notes on CM Punk, Ken Kennedy, Ospreay vs. Omega, and new IWGP tag teams champions

– Yoshi Hashi and Hiroki Goto have captured the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships vacated by Aussie Open. Also last night, Fransisco Akira and TJP are the new IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

– Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP US Championship is official for Forbidden Door.

– Ken Anderson made his WWE debut as Mr. Kennedy in 2005, and he recently revealed who really helped him out when he first arrived. Anderson was a guest on GAW TV and spoke about his early time at WWE, noting that Matt Hardy, Shane Helms and Chris Benoit all took him under their wing.

“Matt Hardy,” he initially noted (per Wrestling Inc). I had Matt and Shane Helms. Benoit, I was under Benoit’s learning tree quite a bit when I first got there. You know, the thing about that roster when I got there was it felt like everybody was helpful. You had Booker [T], you had [Under]taker, you had Batista, Finlay.”

Anderson was with WWE from 2005 through 2009 and had a run as United States Champion while there.

– CM Punk has reportedly “taken a liking” to Jay White and he may be an early opponent or program for Punk on AEW “Collision”. Originally there were heavy pitches for Chris Jericho to feud with Punk following his return.