Lance Archer Says He’s Been Dealing With A Tricep Injury

Lance Archer reveals he’s been dealing with an injury.

The Murderhawk Monster battled Will Ospreay at this morning’s NJPW Dominion pay-per-view, a match that Ospreay would win to earn a shot at Kenny Omega and the IWGP United States Championship. In a post match interview Archer told the NJPW press that he has not wrestled very much because he’s had a torn tricep. However, he now states that he is back and warns talent from AEW and NJPW that he is coming for them.

There’s a reason I haven’t been wrestling a lot and it has nothing to do with bad booking you dumb shits. What everyone doesn’t even realize is that I’ve been battling a torn tricep. I’ve kept it quiet, I didn’t tell everybody because I don’t need your sympathy. I don’t need your get well wishes. I just needed time, and now I’m back.