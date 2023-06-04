Lacey Evans Responds to Criticism From Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter

Lacey Evans sported a new look last Friday on SmackDown. However, Kelly Slaughter, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, wasn’t OK with Lacey Evans evoking her father’s iconic look and shared her thoughts on Twitter.

Kelly Slaughter wrote, “No. This is NOT okay. @WWE Who the f**K does @LaceyEvansWWE think she is?!? There’s only 1 @_SgtSlaughter, there’s only 1 Slaughter Daughter, and she’s just a poser.”

Evans later responded on Twitter, writing, “Your daddy’s biggest fan. A United States Marine. And a bad Mfer. [Y]ou know who I am. And where to find me.” You can view that exchange below, along with a photo of Evans’ new ring attire.