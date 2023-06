NWA star La Rosa Negra was forced to miss the Crockett Cup after being involved in a car accident.

During the NWA Crockett Cup event, it was announced that La Rosa would not be appearing on the show due to the accident. It was also stated that La Rosa Negra is doing well and is currently recovering from what happened. While an exact date for her return was not provided, the NWA announced that she would return “soon.”