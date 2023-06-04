Kamille on Billy Corgan: “I think Billy likes being polarizing”

Billy Corgan recently had an interview with the New York Post in which he said that if you don’t want to watch Tyrus, you’re not a fan of wrestling. However, that’s not the viewpoint of everyone in the NWA, as Women’s Champion Kamille told Wrestingnews.co that she ‘completely disagreed’ with what her boss had to say. Here are highlights:

On if she’ll be at Forbidden Door II:

“Let’s put it this way. In wrestling, it comes down a lot of times to dates. That’s all you need to know about that. This one comes down to dates. Would I love to be there? Absolutely. I would love to take on new challenges. I will put my title on the line, if, when, I still have it.”

On Billy Corgan’s comments about Tyrus:

“I think Billy likes being polarizing. It’s something he’s done his entire life and it’s why he’s sold the amount of albums he sold and has the amount of fans that he has, so there’s a reason for that. As far as Tyrus is concerned and politics, I don’t think that politics and wrestling should be intertwined, but you know what? It’s life and people are human beings and feelings are a very strong thing. Feelings are a very real thing and if someone feels strongly one way and it affects this over here, so be it. I don’t agree and I’ll say this completely, I completely disagree that if you aren’t a Tyrus fan, you aren’t a wrestling fan. I completely disagree with that statement. My personal polarizing statement would be if you don’t enjoy the NWA women’s division, then then you might not like wrestling because that is something that I can guarantee that you will have a good time watching, You will enjoy the women’s wrestling in the NWA. I think that we’re hard hitting, we’re feisty, and we tell good stories in there. I don’t want to say this. It’s gonna come off bad, but whatever, I’ll say it. Even if you don’t think someone is a good, quote unquote, like technical wrestler in our division, the matches are still fu**ing so fun to watch.”

On Trish Stratus returning to wrestling:

“I think that it would have been very easy for her to completely fall off and just live the rest of her life away from the scene and not do wrestling ever again, and probably therefore not get better at wrestling because she hasn’t been training. That would have been very easy to do. But there’s this thing about wrestling that even when you hate it, you love it. I think that there was a part of her that was probably definitely missing, so when WWE called and gave her an opportunity, good for her for making the most of it and obviously training and getting in there and maybe adding some new stuff to her arsenal. I don’t even have cable, so I’ve only seen clips on Twitter and stuff. I can’t say I’ve seen all that. If you’re saying that she’s gotten even better in the ring and stuff like that, that’s awesome. She’s also proven, I mean, this is a whole different topic, she’s proven that moms can get out there and still do their thing. So shout out to the moms and a shout out to Trish Stratus.”