Eddie Kingston added to NJPW’s G1 Climax 33 tournament

ROH’s Eddie Kingston was announced as a participant to the upcoming NJPW G1 Climax 33.

Kingston is only one of two stars not from NJPW to be included into this tournament, with NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya being the other one.

This will be Kingston’s first appearance in the G1 Climax tournament, a tournament which Bryan Danielson has often said that it would be a dream for him to participate in. Unfortunately, the month-long tournament would mean a prolonged absence from TV.

The 32-man tournament will take place from July 15 until August 13.