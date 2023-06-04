Bryan Danielson challenges Kazuchika Okada after surprise NJPW Dominion appearance

Bryan Danielson appeared via video at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Dominion show today and issued a challenge to Kazuchika Okada.

Danielson’s surprise appearance came after Jon Moxley – who along with Shota Umino and Claudio Castagnoli lost their match against the NEVER Six-Man Tag Team champions of Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii – introduced him to the crowd.

“For the last 10 years, I heard people talk about how great you are. How you’re the best wrestler of this generation,” Danielson said. “I also heard in interviews, you said you want to wrestle me. That you want to fight me.”

Danielson said that while Okada calls himself the Rainmaker, when he wrestles him, he’s getting in the f**king desert and there won’t be any rain.

Danielson vs Okada is being set up for the upcoming AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month in Toronto.