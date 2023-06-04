Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer announced for this week’s NXT

After being revealed as the mysterious attacker, @BDavenportWWE will go up against one of the Superstars she attacked, @DaniPalmer_wwe, THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/TEDMtjzzSr — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2023

WWE has revealed another new matchup for this week’s edition of NXT TV. Blair Davenport, who was recently revealed as NXT’s masked mystery attacker, will face Dani Palmer. Palmer is one of the wrestlers who Davenport attacked.

This week’s NXT will air on Tuesday, June 6 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will air live on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy

* Ava Raine & The Dyad vs. Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers

* Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer