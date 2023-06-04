6/3/23 WWE house show results from White Plains, NY

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) defeated The Viking Raiders : Erik and Ivar ( w/ Valhalla)

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) d Sheamus, getting the pinfall with his feet on the ropes for balance.

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) d Matt Riddle / Shinsuke Nakamura / Damian Priest

– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor after putting Balor through a table and applying the Cross Rhodes for the pinfall.

– Bianca Belair / Becky Lynch defeated Bayley / Iyo Sky

I knew Bayley was going to make fun of Bianca for dropping the belt to Asuka. 🤣 #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/F5A9RfbNMn — Exposing the IWC (@TheKipUp) June 4, 2023

– Jimmy and Jey Uso d The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) defeated The Miz

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM