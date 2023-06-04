6/3/23 AEW house show results from Huntsville, AL

– Max Caster d Tony Nese

You could've been athletes like me, Huntsville! #AEWHouseRules

– Satnam Singh / Jeff Jarrett ( w/ Karen Jarrett ) d The Boys : The Tate Twins

– Kyle Fletcher d A Local Talent

– TBS Title : Kris Stadtlander (c) d Lady Frost

– Hook / Matt and Jeff Hardy d Ethan Page / BIG Bill / Preston Vance

– Powerhouse Hobbs d Shawn Spears with the Spinebuster.

– Juice Robinson d Pat Buck

When in Huntsville AL, you must honor the best! #AEWHouseRules #bobbyeaton pic.twitter.com/1VNriJ9u6T

— Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) June 4, 2023