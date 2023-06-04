6/3/23 AEW house show results from Huntsville, AL
– Max Caster d Tony Nese
You could've been athletes like me, Huntsville! #AEWHouseRules

— Tony Nese
– Satnam Singh / Jeff Jarrett ( w/ Karen Jarrett ) d The Boys : The Tate Twins
– Kyle Fletcher d A Local Talent
– TBS Title : Kris Stadtlander (c) d Lady Frost
– Hook / Matt and Jeff Hardy d Ethan Page / BIG Bill / Preston Vance
– Powerhouse Hobbs d Shawn Spears with the Spinebuster.
– Juice Robinson d Pat Buck
When in Huntsville AL, you must honor the best! #AEWHouseRules #bobbyeaton
— Pat Buck
– AEW Women’s Title: Toni Storm (c) d Dr. Britt Baker / Skye Blue / Anna Jay AS
– Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy d Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM