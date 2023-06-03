ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV announced for July 21

Ring of Honor will be presenting the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view next month live from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey on Friday, July 21.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10AM ET at ROHTix.com.

The pay-per-view will go head-to-head with Friday Night Smackdown and it’s the second ROH PPV to air on a Friday night this year following Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend.

Last year’s Death Before Dishonor took place on Saturday, July 23 and was headlined by FTR vs Briscoe Brothers in a two-out-of-three falls match.