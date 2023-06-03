Omos marries longtime girlfriend Cheyenne Quailey

WWE Superstar Omos got married this week to his fiancee Cheyenne Quailey, who is a doctor by profession.

The two had been dating since 2013 where they met at the University of South Florida.

A few WWE Superstars, including Ricochet and his fiancee Samantha Irvin, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Reggie, Odyssey Jones, and others all attended the ceremony and posted several photos on social media of the special occasion.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!