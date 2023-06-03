Notes on Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler

– Alexa Bliss announced her pregnancy this week, and a new report notes there were no plans in the mix for her before the reveal. As reported yesterday, Bliss announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera. Bliss had been off TV since early this year, and Fightful Select reports that despite some reports to the contrary, she was not factored into creative for “quite some time” before she announced she was expecting.

Since being on WWE TV, Bliss has appeared on FOX’s The Masked Singer and undergone treatment for skin cancer.

– Despite just becoming WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are already making plans past their tag team title reign. It has been reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rousey and Baszler are keen to have a feud against one another as they believe they have the “ability to work a heated program with each other.”