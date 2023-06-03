Lacey Evans debuts a new look
Lacey Evans took a page out of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter’s book on last night’s SmackDown, as her new look was very similar to that of Slaughter.
For those who remember, there was a Twitter exchange between Lacey & Slaughter once, about the possibility of Slaughter managing Evans on WWE TV.
