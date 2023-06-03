Knight and Vega qualify to the MITB ladder matches

Two more WWE Superstars have qualified for the Money In The Bank ladder match last night on Smackdown.

Zelina Vega, who last month got a title shot against Rhea Ripley in Puerto Rico, defeated Lacey Evans in the first women’s qualifying match to book her spot in London.

Then it was LA Knight who defeated former tag team champion Montez Ford to advance to the men’s ladder match, although his victory came thanks to some leverage from the ropes.

Knight joins Ricochet and Nakamura in the match so far. Qualifying matches next week will see Santos Escobar vs Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin vs Butch.

Vega is so far the only woman in the match but two qualifying matches next week will see Bayley vs Michin and Iyo Sky vs Shotzi.