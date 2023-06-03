Dustin Rhodes comments on letting someone else do his face paint

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter and reflected on allowing someone else to do his paint.

I am one who has always painted my own face since day 1.

Recently, @dolledupbydani has put me in her chair and began to create some incredible designs on my face. Wouldn't ever trust someone else to do because change and putting it in someone else's control is very hard for me.… pic.twitter.com/ugnDhrJCTp

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 31, 2023