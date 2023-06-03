6/2/23 AEW house show results from Tupelo, MS

– Dr. Britt Baker d Ruby Soho

– Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh ( w/ Jeff and Karen Jarrett ) defeated The Boys : The Tate Twins

– Max Caster d Pat Buck

– Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Shawn Spears

– Hook / Matt and Jeff Hardy d Kyle Fletcher / Juice Robinson / Preston Vance

– AEW Title: Toni Storm (c) ( w/ Ruby Soho ) defeated Skye Blue

– Dax Harwood vs Daniel Garcia : Tony Khan Rules a 20-Minute Draw and orders the match restarted. Harwood wins using a Piledriver.

– TBS Title: Kris Stadtlander (c) defeated Anna Jay

– Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeated Big Bill and Ethan Page

Darby Allin performs a springboard skateboard trick in Tupelo at #AEWHouseRules! @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/tV7IApGRce — Joshua Britt (@shuabritt) June 3, 2023

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM