6/1/23 ROH TV Recap

Hey everyone!! It’s Chris here with a recap of some ROH action!

Match number 1. The Kingdom defeated The Infantry

Back and forth action here. Good tag match here. Kingdom really starting to impress. The Kingdom hit The Proton Pack on Shawn Dean, and Taven picked up the pinfall victory for his team.

Skye Blue defeated Trish Adora

Blue is a stud. She is a legit power. Skye Blue hit Skyfall on Trish Adora and won the match via pinfall.

The Righteous and Stu Grayson defeated Dark Order

I love Stu Grayson. Dude has it and could be a major star if pushed good! Stu Grayson hit Night Fall on Evil Uno. Vincent then tagged himself in to get the pin for his team.

Evil Unto tried to recruit to Stu Grayson following the match, but Grayson walked away.

Samoa Joe and Zack Sabre Jr. were interviewed backstage about their successful tag team win last week. Zack said they could be called The Island Boys. The two men still go back and forth about who the better Television Champion is. Joe said it’s crystal clear, but Zack said it’s not clear enough. Joe said the two of them will have to find out. Feud coming!!!

Diamante defeated Promise Braxton

Diamante locks in a Stretch Jacket hold to secure the victory via submission. Decent match here. Stretch jacket is a cool si

Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack

Brian Cage hits a discus lariat on Willie Mack to get the pinfall victory. Another Cage match that’s ehh. He’s big but his matches are…..ehh.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Rocky Romero to retain the NJPW World Television Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Rocky Romero via submission. Two guys that can bring it in the ring. Sabre has really impressed and improved in the last few months. Looking forward to him and Joe clashing.

Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated The Workhorsemen

Action Andretti got the pinfall on Anthony Henry to get the victory for his team. Pretty basic match. Not that long. A match that was just there.

Kip Sabian, Butcher, and the Blade defeated Shogun, Bryce Saturn, and Jacob Austin Young

This was a really quick squash match that saw Butcher get the pinfall victory on Jacob Austin Young

Komander, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and Bandido defeated Angelico, Serpentico, and Jack Cartwheel

El Hijo Del Vikingo hits a 630 splash on Jack Cartwheel to secure the pinfall victory for his team. What I’m not liking with ROH is that you’re just putting anyone and everyone in 6 man tag matches to get them on air. Either get another hour and don’t have this much talent.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Alex Coughlin to retain the Ring of Honor Pure Championship

Katsuyori Shibata hits the PK on Alex Coughlin to remain champion. This was a pretty decent match that kept my interest. Both guys can work in the ring. Your typical old school ROH style match.

Athena defeated Kiera Hogan to retain the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship

Athena got a surprise rollup on Kiera Hogan to keep her championship in a great main event. Athena, as I have said time and time again, is a work horse and I really think ROH has something special in her.

Kiera Hogan attacked Athena following the match at ringside, and the two women had to be separated as Ring of Honor goes off the air.

Final thoughts: This was an ok show. If you’re a wrestling junkie, of course you’ll eat it up. But if you are a casual or not a hardcore fan, which I think ROH needs more of, it was pretty standard. A few squash matches. To me too much time and time again with six man tag matches. They feel forced. I continue to be impressed with their women’s Divison and Sabre and Joe definitely has my interest. First day of June was pretty hot around the country. The ROH action we saw? Pretty lukewarm if you ask me.

See you next week!!