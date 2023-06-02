WWE hall of famer says he is dealing with “severe brain trauma”

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed his recent health issues. DiBiase, who is 69, said the following…

“I’m dealing with this, this is legit. I don’t have Alzheimer’s and I don’t have dementia but they said, ‘Ted, you have something, we just simply call it severe brain trauma.’ I said, ‘Really?’ I only wrestled for maybe almost 20 years, so I’m not surprised that I might have a little brain trauma. What it affects is my memory and they say it’ll be easier for you to remember something you did 40 or 50 years ago but the short-term memory, some of the stuff right now, it’s bits and pieces.”

“There were no days off, that was seven days a week we wrestled. Until I went to the WWF and even then when I first started with them, it was three straight weeks on, 21 days, 21 cities, and then you go home for a week. Then they eventually changed it to 10 on, three off, four on, and three off, so you were home a little more. But again, I thank God I’m still here.”

The new episode is available now! https://t.co/fQ6S6BEsDP — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) June 2, 2023

