Star stunned event planned to benefit veterans with PTSD

Join us on June 17th for an unforgettable night of wrestling action, presented by @semclassiccasino and Roughhouse Entertainment (@big_kon1) and benefiting @connectedwarriors and veterans with PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder).

This is more than just a night of thrilling entertainment – it’s an opportunity to support our brave men and women who have served our country and are struggling with PTSD. Witness some of the greatest wrestlers in the world as they battle it out all while making a difference in the lives of our veterans. Don’t miss out on this chance to see some of the most talented wrestlers in the world, support our veterans, and be a part of an incredible evening of entertainment. Get your tickets now and be a part of something truly special!