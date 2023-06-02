Seth Rollins issues open challenge for Raw, Damian Priest responds

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to defend his title on Monday’s RAW. Rollins took to Twitter today while traveling to White Plains, NY for Saturday’s WWE live event, and quizzed fans on when the last time the top men’s title was defended on a RAW episode. “About to jump on this flight to White Plains and was wondering….anyone here remember the last time the men’s Heavyweight Title was defended on an episode of #RAW? @USANetwork @WWE,” he wrote.

The USA Network responded and pointed to then-WWE Champion Big E retaining over current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on the November 21, 2021 RAW from Brooklyn, NYC. “According to our records, November 21, 2021. Big E retained against Austin Theory at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” the official USA Network Twitter account wrote.

Rollins then responded and issued an Open Challenge for Monday’s RAW in Hartford, CT. “My man @WWEBigE was the last defender of the crown…..in November 2021?!?? Let’s change that. Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship is officially LIVE for THIS Monday night in Hartford! Line ‘em up! #RAW @WWE @USANetwork,” he wrote.

USA responded to the Open Challenge and commented on having top title matches on WWE’s flagship TV show once again. “Yes!! Love having World Heavyweight Championship matches on #WWERaw again,” the network wrote.

Damian Priest then tweeted a video response to Rollins to accept the Open Challenge. He commented on working the RAW main event and promised to bring the WWE World Heavyweight Title to The Judgment Day. “Seth,” Priest began with a laugh. “You know, making an Open Challenge is noble but very foolish. Consider your Open Challenge closed because I accept. Now in the main event of Monday Night RAW, where I’ve always belonged, Damian Priest brings the World Heavyweight Championship to The Judgment Day.”

Priest captioned the video with, “#AndNew [scales emoji]”

Priest and Rollins have worked many multi-man matches since 2021, but this would be their first-ever singles bout, if it happens. This week’s RAW main event saw Rollins and AJ Styles defeat Priest and Finn Balor. WWE and Rollins have not commented on Priest’s response as of this writing.

