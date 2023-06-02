LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-Night of Champions edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They talk about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrating 1000 days as champion, then send us to a video package on Reigns’ reign, narrated by Paul Heyman. Cole says we will see highlights from the reign as we build to tonight’s celebration.

Pretty Deadly and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. The Brawling Brutes

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is in the ring with a mic as we get a look at Reigns’ WrestleMania 37 win. We also see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring.

Theory takes the mic and says this is a special night. He goes on praising his own title reign, calling it inspiring and impressive. He touts the WrestleMania 39 win over John Cena to boos. Theory goes on about how he will have a 1000 or even 3000 day celebration as he will be champion forever if WWE keeps giving him opponents like Sheamus. Theory then comments on surrounding yourself with greatness and says these two did the right thing last week to help him retain over Sheamus. The music hits and out comes Pretty Deadly – Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Wilson says it was their pleasure last week. They go on praising Theory and showing him appreciation until the music hits and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland.

The bell rings as Prince and Holland go at it to start. Holland with power moves and a headbutt. Butch tags in for the double team. Prince counters and in comes Wilson for the double team. Butch kicks out at 2 as fans chant for Sheamus.

Butch unloads on Wilson and stomps his hand but misses a kick. Theory tags in to boos. Sheamus stares Theory down as fans cheer. Sheamus tags in and has a staredown with Theory. They size each other up as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Prince has Butch down. We see how Theory hit a big neckbreaker to Butch on the floor during the break. Theory runs in with cheap shots to those on the apron. The heels keep Butch trapped in their corner with quick tags now.

Butch unloads on Prince to turn it around, hitting a big tornado DDT as Sheamus rallies fans. Sheamus and Theory tag in, and thy go at it. Sheamus has 10 Beats blocked, but he hits an Irish Curse backbreaker on each opponent. The Brutes then hit triple White Noise in the middle of the ring. Sheamus with a Brogue Kick to Theory.

Pretty Deadly pulls Theory to the floor to avoid the pin. Holland clotheslines them on the floor. Sheamus flies to the floor to take Pretty Deadly out for a pop. Butch then hits a big moonsault on all three at ringside. The Brutes celebrate at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Butch unloads on Prince, hitting a big German suplex and more. Holland double teams with Butch now. Sheamus with a flying knee drop for 2. The Celtic Cross is blocked. Wilson ends up countering and comes Theory with a slam for 2. Theory mounts Sheamus with rights out of frustration. There’s chaos now as everyone gets involved. Theory rolls into a big knee from Sheamus for 2.

More back and forth now. The Brutes hit triple 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to a big pop. The finish sees Pretty Deadly hit Holland from behind, then deliver Spilt Milk so that Theory can cover for the pin to win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly and Austin Theory

– After the match, the music hits as Theory exits with Wilson and Prince.

– We see what happened in the WWE Night of Champions main event.

– Paul Heyman is walking backstage with Roman Reigns’ gold. He enters their locker room suite as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Paul Heyman is backstage talking to Solo Sikoa about how special tonight needs to be for The Tribal Chief. Heyman is going to talk to Adam Pearce to make sure The Usos are nowhere to be seen tonight.

– We see how Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions.

– We see video of The O.C. backstage earlier today. They all wish a Happy Birthday to AJ Styles, who apologizes for ruining their night on Saturday with the Night of Champions loss. They go on and AJ says for his birthday, he wants to see The O.C. take out Hit Row tonight.

Hit Row vs. The O.C.

We go back to the ring and out comes The O.C. – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with AJ Styles and Mia Yim. Back to commercial as Cole mentions the diss track Hit Row put out on The O.C. earlier today.

Back from the break and we get a look back at Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam 2022 win over Brock Lesnar. We go back to the ring and out comes Hit Row – Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy.

The bell rings with Adonis unloading on Anderson, stomping away. Dolla tags in for the double team. Dolla drops Anderson with a back elbow and some trash talking.

Adonis tags back in for more double teaming and choking on the ropes. B-Fab with a cheap shot, which brings Yim over. Fans rally and Anderson nails a big Spinebuster to Adonis. More back and forth now.

Gallows tags in and unloads on Adonis, also knocking Dolla off the apron with a big boot. Gallows levels Adonis again and then tags in Anderson for the Magic Killer in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: The O.C.

– After the match, The O.C. stands tall as the music hits. Dolla runs in with a big boo to Anderson, which also sends Gallows to the floor. Dolla turns back around to a big Phenomenal Forearm by AJ to a huge pop. The O.C. celebrates.

– Paul Heyman enters Adam Pearce’s office in the back. Pearce says travel plans for The Usos have been canceled tonight, and he has doubled security in case The Usos want to show up tonight. Heyman calls Roman Reigns and walks away.

– We see the crew setting up for The Grayson Waller Effect. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mike Rome gives a grand introduction to Grayson Waller, who welcomes us to The Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller says what a week it has been, and here he is once again delivering the biggest guests. He introduces new RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and out she comes. Waller shows us how Asuka won the title from Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions. Asuka says something in Japanese and Waller agrees.

Waller mentions how Belair will be coming for her, and how there will be a Money In the Bank briefcase holder soon. Asuka isn’t worried. We see the blue mist in Asuka’s mouth as Waller says what she did with the mist at Night of Champions was genius. The music hits and out comes IYO SKY. They yell at each other and go on ranting in Japanese for a minute or two. Waller yells about this being his show. Bayley interrupts next and says yes, a member of Damage CTRL will win Money In the Bank.

Bayley continues to rant until Shotzi interrupts and says she was made for the chaos of Money In the Bank. Lacey Evans is out next and she wants to be saluted. She goes on about how the contract will be hers but first she has to beat this shrimp… the music interrupts and out comes Zelina Vega. She insults Evans and now they all have words. Waller says he’s loving this, he loves America. From the stage, Asuka yells over everyone and says no one else is ready for her. Belair suddenly attacks from behind and they start brawling until officials come out to try and restore order. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole touts how many social media followers SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has.

– We see how Baron Corbin attacked WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday night. Cameron Grimes is backstage watching with Adam Pearce now. He says Corbin did the same to him last week. Grimes asks if Corbin will be here tonight. Pearce says no and due to Corbin’s free agency, we won’t see him until Tuesday. Grimes says he will handle Corbin the next time he shows his face around here.

Money In the Bank Qualifier: Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans

We go back to the ring and see how Lacey Evans decked Zelina Vega with a Woman’s Right during the commercial break.

The bell rings as Vega says she’s good to go. Evans dominates early on. She launches Vega across the ring and taunts her for 2.

Vega fights back but Evans kicks out. Evans mounts Vega and slams her face into the mat. Evans yells at the referee and goes back to work on Vega. Evans continues to dominate until Vega hits Code Red out of nowhere for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Zelina Vega

– After the match, Vega stands tall as we see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring.

– We get a look at Roman Reigns’ Elimination Chamber 2023 win over Sami Zayn. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Santos Escobar is backstage talking to his stablemates about what The LWO means to Latinos around the world. He mentions how he will win his Money In the Bank qualifier next week. Rey Mysterio shows up and predicts Escobar and Zelina Vega will be Mr. and Miss Money In the Bank.

Money In the Bank Qualifier: LA Knight vs. Montez Ford

We go back to the ring for the next Money In the Bank qualifying match and out comes The Street Profits’ Montez Ford by himself. LA Knight is out next to a pop.

The bell rings and they go at it, then break. Fans chant for LA. The two trade counters, then several aggressive shoves. Ford drops LA and ends up hitting a big dropkick to the face. They tangle in the corner and LA knocks Ford from the apron to the floor. LA stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and LA works Ford over. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Ford gets the upperhand and unloads to a pop. Ford kips-up but misses the standing moonsault. LA comes back and slams Ford for 2. LA goes on but misses the top rope moonsault. Ford fights back and hits a Rock Bottom for 2. Fans chant for LA now, then they both collide with clothesline attempts.

Ford and LA fight to their feet now. Ford takes control and goes to the top for the Frogsplash but he has to roll through. More back and forth now. Ford blocks the BFT. Ford counters and rolls LA up for 2 but LA reverses that and grabs the ropes to get the pin to win and advance.

Winner: LA Knight