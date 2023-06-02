Trinity gets Impact Knockouts title shot at Slammiversary
Trinity is getting an Impact Knockouts title shot at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, July 15, taking on current champion Deonna Purrazzo.
The former WWE Smackdown and Women’s Tag Team champion issued a challenge to the champion after she defeated Savannah Evans on yesterday’s episode of Impact. Purrazzo answered her challenge and told her she’s on for Slammiversary.
This will be their first-ever one-on-one match and the match is the first one announced for Slammiversary so far.
Trinity made her Impact Wrestling debut last month following a year out of the business.
BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @TheTrinity_Fatu at #Slammiversary on July 15 LIVE on PPV from St. Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/P0DcFR81av pic.twitter.com/ejJkyKYZHr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2023