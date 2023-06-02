Trinity gets Impact Knockouts title shot at Slammiversary

Trinity is getting an Impact Knockouts title shot at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, July 15, taking on current champion Deonna Purrazzo.

The former WWE Smackdown and Women’s Tag Team champion issued a challenge to the champion after she defeated Savannah Evans on yesterday’s episode of Impact. Purrazzo answered her challenge and told her she’s on for Slammiversary.

This will be their first-ever one-on-one match and the match is the first one announced for Slammiversary so far.

Trinity made her Impact Wrestling debut last month following a year out of the business.