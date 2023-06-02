Collision’s first episode in Chicago sees small spike in ticket sales after Punk announcement

The announcement of CM Punk being part of the first episode of AEW Collision led to an increase of around 700 tickets in a day.

The United Center in Chicago is now estimated to have just over 7,500 tickets with two weeks to go according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, and while the number might seem low compared to previous AEW shows in the same arena, this first episode has the most tickets out of any show right now apart from Forbidden Door and All In.

Punk’s addition has so far not led to an increase in the other cities where Collision will be held, with the biggest disappointment being the Toronto show at the Scotiabank Arena on the eve of Forbidden door with less than 2,000 tickets sold in an arena that can hold nearly 19,000 fans. Forbidden Door is, on the other hand, sold out.

The Hamilton, Ontario show on June 29 has even less, with tickets not even breaking 1,000 as of today at the FirstOntario Centre, a large arena which hosts up to 17,000 fans.