Braun Strowman injury update

As noted, it was reported earlier this week how Braun Strowman has been on the shelf with an unspecified injury, and was not expected back any time in the near future. He was taken off the board when it comes to any WWE creative ideas, and one source believed he may need to undergo surgery.

In an update, Strowman took to Instagram this morning to announce that he had a level 1 neck fusion surgery done on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. The operation was done by Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Strowman posted a behind-the-scenes video looking at his surgery day in Birmingham. The Monster of All Monsters thanked WWE and his well-wishers in the video caption.

“Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one #fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of #DrCordover at @andrews_sports_medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to @wwe for always taking the up most care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you ( in the words of the #Terminator ) I’ll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes. Much Love, Adam Scherr,” he wrote.

Strowman and tag team partner Ricochet were drafted to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. While Ricochet has been used, Braun has not wrestled since their win over Alpha Academy on the May 1 RAW Draft show. Strowman suffered a concussion in late April but was medically cleared to compete one week later. Since being cleared, he has only worked twice – the aforementioned match on May 1, and a Triple Threat tag team bout on the April 28 SmackDown Draft show, against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde plus the winners, The Street Profits.