Best WWE Betting Sites in 2023

WWE (Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment) is one of the largest contact sports bodies in the world. Proof of this is that it was sold in 2023 to UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) for a staggering $9.3 billion.

With over 300 events held each year, WWE is the source of entertainment for over 36 million fans across 180 countries. Many of these fans don’t just enjoy watching the action but also enjoy placing bets on who they think will win.

Sports betting has grown increasingly popular in the US, with $7.5 billion being wagered by fans in 2022. WWE, just one of the sports that comprise this vast amount, is offered by several of the best bookmakers.

Below, we’ve listed a few of the best betting sites to wager money on for upcoming WWE events.

Betting on WWE

Before discussing the specific sites, let’s consider whether you should.

Many people hesitate to bet on professional wrestling because the matches—and therefore the outcomes of those matches—are scripted. Due to this, fixing the games based on the amounts bet could be a relatively simple task.

However, the fact that games have predetermined victors shouldn’t stop you from using your money to back your favorite wrestler. In fact, there is almost no risk whatsoever to placing bets on the outcome of a match or which players will enter the Hall of Fame.

This is because match outcomes are determined well before betting opens up for a specific fight. The results of the match are known only to a limited number of trusted people who are not allowed to place bets on the game.

In other words, wagers accepted by the best betting sites are done so without knowing whether the bet will be fruitful or will cost money that will need to be paid out in winnings. As such, bet lines offered for WWE fights are as trustworthy as those for any other combat sport like UFC or boxing.

With that said, here are the best sites to visit if you want to bet on WWE.

Betway

Launched in 2005, Betway is one of the most famous sports betting sites. Fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, the site is safe to play on.

Aside from offering an incredible number of payment and withdrawal options, the site regularly offers excellent promotions that can help boost your winning potential. These are provided apart from the site’s welcome bonuses for new players.

The site also offers the ability to bet on practically every sport, including other combat sports like AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

20Bet

Although relatively new to the online sports betting scene, 20Bet has been successfully helping players win since 2020. Holding licenses from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in Canada and the Curacao e-Gaming Authority, the site is perfectly safe to play on.

20Bet offers the chance to wager on all the most popular sports (NFL, WWE, and NBA) and even some that are less common (floorball, curling, handball, and water polo). So, if you plan to bet on the next Monday Night Raw, you can also place bets on other sporting events.

Like most other betting sites, 20Bet has many payment and withdrawal options—including crypto. It also has a generous VIP section, hosts excellent promotions, and gives all new players some incentive to get started.

22Bet

No, 22Bet is not a typo. Instead, it is the older sister site of 20Bet listed above. The site, launched in 2017, is licensed by the Curacao Government and the UK Gambling Commission—making it more widely supported internationally than 20Bet.

Licensing aside, however, it operates in much the same way. From WWE to cricket, the site offers an extensive list of sports categories you can bet on. And placing wagers is also easy, thanks to the numerous payment and withdrawal options.

It also has great rewards for regular players, promotions throughout the year, and a welcome bonus that makes registering a player account worthwhile.



888sport

Licensed by the Gibraltar Gaming and UK Gambling Commissions, 888sport was launched in 1997. It is part of the worldwide 888 brand that is synonymous with online sports betting and casinos.

The bookmaker accepts bets on any WWE pay-per-view event and many other sports, including all the popular options like football and cricket.

With extensive support for payments and withdrawals, dealing with the site is also a breeze. And the numerous promotions, bonuses, and loyalty incentives also make it a pleasure to gamble on the platform.

Unibet

Another prominent name in the online sports betting arena is Unibet. Launched in 1999, the website has a strong reputation as a secure sports betting and online gambling provider. The site is licensed by the Government of Gibraltar and the UK Gambling Commission.

Featuring betting options on the most significant WWE events, the site also allows betting on American Football, baseball, basketball, and an incredible variety of other sports—including esports.

The site has a wide selection of payment and withdrawal options and is known for how quickly withdrawals are processed. Its excellent selection of promotions and bonuses also helps boost its reputation.

Conclusion

The only thing better than knowing your favorite WWE fighter has won a match is knowing their win also translates to a win for you. Thankfully, if you know where to bet safely, you’ll have one less thing to worry about when placing a wager.

The sportsbooks listed above and on onlinecasinolist.com are amongst the best available today. Offering incredible ways to play and bonuses that you’d need to be knocked unconscious not to appreciate, they are an excellent place to start your WWE wagering journey. Good luc