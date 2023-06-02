Abdullah the Butcher doesn’t rule out another match

In an interview with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw (via Wrestling Inc), Abdullah the Butcher spoke about a possible return to the ring, noting he has health issues he has to fix first. He said that he needed a hip replacement, but thinks there is interest in an in-ring return. Abdullah is currently 82 years old.

He said:

“The people still want to see me. The only thing I need is my hip replacement. My body isn’t in tip-top shape, so the only thing I can do is autograph sessions, that’s all I can do. But, when I go have my operation, maybe at 93 I might step in the ring at 94, I mean 84.”

He also spoke about his legal issues, including a GoFundMe to aid him after an independent wrestler claimed he contracted Hepatitis C from the Butcher. Chris Jericho has been promoting the fundraiser.

The WWE hall of famer added:

“The main part about it is this, the people who have helped me and Chris Jericho in my opinion is a hell of a man. I appreciate him 100 percent.“