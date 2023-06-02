Timothy Thatcher returns to MLW at Never Say Never on FITE+

Current GHC ( Noah) Tag Team Champion Timothy Thatcher returns to Major League Wrestling.

Thatcher will return to the promotion for the first time since 2019, appearing at Never Say Never on July 8.

During his 2019 stint in MLW, Thatcher competed in the Opera Cup, and had matches against the likes of Low Ki, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Thatcher then spent much of 2020 and 2021 in “WWE NXT,” where he feuded and then formed a tag team with Tommasso Ciampa before Thatcher was released by WWE in early 2022

Never Say Never will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event is set to be the promotion’s first premium live event, part of MLW’s new deal with Fite TV that sees the promotion easily available to watch on the FITE+ streaming service.