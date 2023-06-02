6/2/23 AEW Rampage: Championship Friday Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from San Diego, Califorinia.

—

Match #1 – AAA Mega Championship – Three-Way Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dralistico (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. Komander

Dralistico and Komander go after Vikingo, but they can’t take advantage. All three men leap over the others in the ring, and then Vikingo and Komander go to the outside. Dralistico dives onto them and slams them into the barricade. Dralistico gets Komander back into the ring and connects on a senton. Dralistico goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out. Dralistico chops Komander a few times against the ropes and sends him to the apron. Komander comes back with a right hand, but Dralistico pulls him through the ropes and connects with a double stomp. Vikingo comes back and moonsaults onto Dralistico on the outside, and then gets he and Komander back into the ring. Vikingo kicks Dralistico in the head and drops him with a flipping hurricanrana. Vikingo connects with a Phoenix Splash from the middle rope and goes for the cover, but Komander breaks it up.

Vikingo and Komander double team Dralistico in the corner, but Dralistico sends Komander to the floor. Draslistico and Vikingo exchange chops, and then Dralistico connects with knee strikes and kicks. Vikingo comes back with a corkscrew kick and goes for the cover, but Dralistico kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Dralistico delivers a shot to Komander on the apron. Komander comes back with an enzuigiri and drops Dralistico with a springboard hurricanrana. Komander drops Vikingo with a series of arm-drags, and then Dralistico and Vikingo exchange shots on the outside. Komander drops them both with a dive, and then gets Dralistico back into the ring. Komander hits a 450 Splash from the rope and goes for the cover, but Vikingo breaks it up with a double stomp. Vikingo sends Komander into the corner and drops him with a springboard reverse-rana. Dralistico and Komander end up on a table that was set up on the outside, and then Vikingo sends Komander through it with a dive as Dralistico moves out of the way. Dralistico gets Vikingo back into the ring and goes for a power bomb, but Vikingo rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo del Vikingo

—

Lexy Nair interviews Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. They say that if anyone deserves to be suspended for their actions, it is Aubrey Edwards. Mark Briscoe walks in and confronts them, and then Edwards walks in. Edwards and Karen start choking each other as the guys try to pull them apart.

—

Match #2 – NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Action Andretti

Sabre wrenches Andretti’s neck, but Andretti gets free. Sabre applies a wrist-lock and takes Andretti to the mat. Andretti comes back with a wrist-lock take-down, but Sabre turns it around into his own wrist-lock. Sabre drops Andretti down, but Andretti counters with a monkey flip. Sabre goes back to the hold, but Andretti finally gets free with an arm-drag. Andretti delivers a shot and drops Sabre with another arm-drag and a dropkick. Andretti splashes onto Sabre and goes for the cover, but Sabre kicks out. Andretti drops Sabre with a hurricanrana and sends him into the barricade with a dive. Andretti gets Sabre back into the ring, but Sabre locks him in a body-scissors in the ropes. Sabre turns it into an arm-bar and whips Andretti down with an arm-wrench. Sabre works over Andretti’s arm and delivers an uppercut into the corner. Sabre goes back to the wrist-lock, but Andretti comes back with body shots.

Sabre rolls through and takes Andretti down. Sabre applies a modified arm-bar, but Andretti makes it to the ropes. Sabre continues to work over Andretti’s arm, but Andretti counters with a suplex. Andretti delivers a springboard enzuigiri and goes for the cover, but Sabre kicks out. Sabre comes back with a kick to Andretti’s arm, and then trips him down and stomps on his arm. Andretti blocks a kick and delivers an enzuigiri. Andretti puts Sabre up top and delivers a chop. Andretti climbs, but Sabre grabs his wrist and works over his again. Andretti delivers an elbow, but Sabre sends him down to the mat. Andretti comes back with another enzuigiri, and then takes Sabre down with a hurricanrana. Andretti goes for the cover, but Sabre kicks out. Andretti picks Sabre up, but Sabre applies a rear-choke from Andretti’s shoulders. Sabre gets down, but Andretti counters with a roll-up for two.

Sabre kicks Andretti’s arm a few times, but Andretti comes back with a thrust kick and a reverse-rana. Andretti dropkicks Sabre into the corner and hits a split-leg moonsault. Andretti goes for the cover, but Sabre kicks out. Andretti comes off the ropes, but Sabre catches him and locks in an arm-bar and Andretti gives up.

Winner and still NJPW World Television Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

—

Match #3 – NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Sakura goes for a few shoulder tackles, but Nightingale keeps her feet. Nightingale drops Sakura with one of her own, and then follows with a suplex. Nightingale delivers a chop to Sakura, and then more in the corner. Nightingale delivers a right hand, but Sakura rakes her eyes and drives her to the outside with a cross-body through the ropes. Sakura throws Nightingale into the barricade and connects with another cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale delivers a hip attack in the corner and follows with a shotgun dropkick. Nightingale goes for the cover, but Sakura rakes her eyes to kick out. Sakura slams Nightingale down and connects with a cross-body in the corner Sakura connects with a Vader Bomb and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Nightingale comes back with a low cross-body and goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out. Sakura comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then Nightingale delivers a right hand. Both women deliver shots, but Sakura gets the advantage with a back fist. Sakura slams Nightingale down and then drops Nightingale into the corner as she gets to her feet. Sakura sends Nightingale across, but Nightingale comes back with the Pounce and a cannonball senton. Nightingale goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out.

Nightingale goes for the Doctor Bomb, but Sakura gets free and slaps Nightingale in the face a few times. Sakura comes off the ropes, but Nightingale drops her with a lariat. Nightingale delivers the Doctor Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still NJPW Strong Women’s Champion: Willow Nightingale

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Dralistico and Preston Vance vs. Hook and Jack Perry

-Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

-We will hear from MJF

—

Match #4 – ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Both men respect the Code of Honor as the bell rings, and then Shibata takes Moriarty down. Shibata goes for an arm-bar, but transitions into a triangle hold. Moriarty uses his first rope break and they lock up again. Shibata takes Moriarty down again and gets a one count. Shibata applies a waist-lock, but Moriarty gets free with a back elbow. Moriarty stomps Shibata down in the corner and chokes him with his boot. Moriarty delivers an elbow strike and then a dropkick to Shibata’s knee as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shibata has Moriarty in a knee-bar, but Moriarty uses his second rope break. Shibata beats Moriarty down in the corner, but Moriarty comes back with a knee strike in the corner. Moriarty suplexes Shibata and goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out. Moriarty delivers right hands on the mat and kicks Shibata in the midsection. Shibata comes back with a kick to the face, and then beats Moriarty down in the corner. Shibata delivers a dropkick in the corner and suplexes him down. Shibata goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Moriarty uses his third rope break, but then rolls Shibata up for a two count. Moriarty locks in the Motor City Stretch, but Shibata counters with a roll-up for a two count. Shibata comes back with a chop and applies a sleeper hold. Shibata kicks Moriarty in the face with a PK and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH Pure Champion: Katsuyori Shibata

-After the match, Daniel Garcia comes to the ring. Garcia and Shibata stare each other down and Shibata raises the title in the air as the show comes to a close.