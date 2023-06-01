Trailer for Hidden Strike with John Cena & Jackie Chan

The first trailer for the “Hidden Strike” action-comedy-thriller has been released with actor Jackie Chan and veteran WWE Superstar John Cena. The big-budget action adventure movie set in the Middle East was actually shot back in 2018 but the release was delayed due to COVID-19. IMDB Pro estimates that the film had a whopping budget of$80 million. The run time is listed at 1 hour and 42 minutes.

“S.N.A.F.U” was the original title of the film in the United States. “Project X-traction” was also a working title at one point, but “Hidden Strike” is the new worldwide title. The release date in the United States is listed as “coming soon” but it is being released in Turkey and Saudi Arabia during the weekend of July 7.

“Hidden Strike” will focus on a retired Chinese military man turned private security contractor named Luo Feng (played by Chan), who is called in to extract the oil workers when a Chinese-run oil refinery in Baghdad, Iraq is attacked. When he learns that the attackers’ real plan is to steal a fortune in oil, he teams up with an American named Chris Van Horne, a former Marine (played by Cena), to stop them. Another synopsis notes that the characters played by Cena and Chan must escort this group of workers long Baghdad’s “Highway of Death” to the safety of the Green Zone.

Sylvester Stallone was originally attached to the movie but he backed out due to commitments with the “Creed 2” movie. Cena then replaced Stallone in the role. The project was Chinese funded, and filmed all in China using local crews, but with Cena as co-star and Hollywood’s Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed) directing from a script written by Arash Amel (Grace of Monaco, Erased, The Titan).