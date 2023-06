The following AEW Rampage matches were taped tonight in San Diego to air on Friday-

-AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo retained over Dralistico and Komander in a Triple Threat

-ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata retained over Lee Moriarty. Daniel Garcia came out after to face off with Shibata

-NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale retained over Emi Sakura

-NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. retained over Action Andretti